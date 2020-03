× Medical examiner: 1 killed in shooting near 21st and Wright

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called out to 21st Street and Wright Street for a fatal shooting Sunday evening, March 29.

It happened around 6 p.m.

The medical examiner said one person was killed at this location.

FOX6 News reached out to police for more details on what may have led up to this — and whether any arrests were made.