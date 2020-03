× MCSO respond to ‘vehicle in median’ on HWY 145 & 91st, 1 dead, officials say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a vehicle in the median at Highway 145 and 91st Street around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

Upon arrival, officials found an individual dead inside the vehicle.

Officials are not releasing any more information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.