Elton John Hosts COVID-19 Benefit Special on FOX6 & iHeart beginning at 8 p.m.
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police investigate non-fatal shooting near 75th & Carmen

Posted 12:06 pm, March 29, 2020, by
Police lights generic

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 29 near N. 75th Street and W. Carmen Avenue.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:25 a.m. and walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation as police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers (414) 224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.