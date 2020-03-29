× Police investigate non-fatal shooting near 75th & Carmen

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 29 near N. 75th Street and W. Carmen Avenue.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:25 a.m. and walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation as police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers (414) 224-TIPS.