Police investigate non-fatal shooting near 75th & Carmen
MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 29 near N. 75th Street and W. Carmen Avenue.
A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:25 a.m. and walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation as police seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers (414) 224-TIPS.
43.123232 -88.004651