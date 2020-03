× Police respond to ‘subject with a gun’ on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — Police were called to E. Park Place and N. Cramer Street Saturday, March 28 around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a subject with a gun.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man made threats to harm others with a gun and refused to come out of the building.

He was eventually arrested without incident, according to police.