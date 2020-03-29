× State Patrol: Off-duty deputy conducted U-turn on highway, struck another driver head-on

APPLETON — An off-duty Outagamie County sheriff’s deputy caused a head-on crash after conducting a U-turn on the highway after missing an exit.

It happened on Saturday, March 28 just before 9:30 p.m. on WIS 411 northbound east of U.S. Highway 10 near Appleton.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, an investigation by Appleton police revealed a Ram pickup truck was headed northbound on State Highway 441 when the driver missed an exit, and performed a U-turn, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The Ram struck a VW Golf sedan head-on.

The driver of the Ram suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Golf suffered critical injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is leading the investigation.