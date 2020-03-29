Texas Border Patrol officers seized $37M of meth in tomato shipment

Elton John Hosts COVID-19 Benefit Special on FOX6 & iHeart beginning at 8 p.m.
Texas Border Patrol officers seize $37M of meth in tomato shipment

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol officers seized a total of $37 million worth of methamphetamine at the Laredo Port of Entry from a commercial shipment of tomatoes from Mexico, officials said on Thursday, March 26.

Officials said a trailer carrying the shipment from Mexico hid 654 packages of the drug, which weighed more than 1,800 pounds.

Border officials seized the truck, trailer and shipment, and turned it over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

