With season on hold due to COVID-19, Bucks’ Kyle Korver working to ‘make the best of this’

MILWAUKEE -- With the NBA season on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Milwaukee Bucks guard Kyle Korver is focused on things he can control.

Instead of working at Fiserv Forum, Korver is processing the COVID-19 pandemic like everyone else.

"I think I'm trying to find the silver linings," said Korver. "There's a ton of time to reconnect with my family, my kids. For us, with the team, we travel a lot. We play a lot of games. Just getting an extended period of time with my kids -- I'm trying not to go online and look at my portfolio, and try to control what I can, and make the best of this."

If you're an athlete, you've heard it one time, you've heard it a million times. It's all about controllables.

"I think you gotta fight for your mind first, right?" said Korver. "It's easy to go stir crazy and get caught up in the future. You just gotta embrace the present. Like you said, control what you can, understand that this is hard for everybody. These are challenging times. This country has given us so much, and it's asking something of us right now, and so, we try to be good citizens, and do what we can."