27-year-old Milwaukee man stabbed on city’s north side, police seeking suspect

Posted 1:05 pm, March 30, 2020
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday night, March 29 near 29th Street and Roosevelt Drive. The call came in around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect, a 51-year-old man from Milwaukee, stabbed 27-year-old man from Milwaukee. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the known suspect.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

