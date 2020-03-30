× 53-year-old man injured in shooting near 15th & Brown, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 53-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot near N. 15th Street and W. Brown Street around 4:15 p.m.

Police say a 59-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested in the case.

The victim was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Officials are not releasing any more information at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS