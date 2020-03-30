53-year-old man injured in shooting near 15th & Brown, suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE — A 53-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot near N. 15th Street and W. Brown Street around 4:15 p.m.
Police say a 59-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested in the case.
The victim was taken to a hospital, according to police.
Officials are not releasing any more information at this time.
Anyone with information should contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS
43.056611 -87.931476