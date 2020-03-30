× Bucks, Packers donate money raised to local hunger relief efforts

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers teamed up to sell limited edition t-shirts after the Packers’ playoff run with intent to donate money raised to hunger relief efforts.

The $37,500 raised will benefit both Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

The shirts — that featured both the Bucks and Packers logos — were sold for $19.95 and were available for purchase during the Packers’ playoff run at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, at the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field and online.

Wisconsin sports teams have historically supported each other throughout their seasons in a variety of ways, including attendance at games, video board shout-outs and social media posts.