Caradaro Club teams up with local neighborhood association for ‘virtual pizza party’

MILWAUKEE -- More than 100 10-inch cheese pizzas are being prepped at the original Caradaro Club in Milwaukee. It's all for a big party -- online.

"We're having pizza, and we're going to have a pizza party," said Wally Kutch, owner at Caradaro Club Restaurant Group.

The pizza restaurant is teaming up with the Martin Drive Neighborhood Association -- offering free, partially baked pizzas to neighbors in the area.

The goal is to bring people together while cooped up at home.

"Neighbors are just going through a lot, this is just something very nice for them," said Raymond Duncan of the Martin Drive Neighborhood Association

Neighbors will pick up their pizza curbside -- then bring it home and tune into the live party on Facebook.

Pizza lovers can cook the rest of the pizza during the party -- and add any toppings they enjoy.

"A neighbor can have it, you know, on second shift when mom comes home from the hospital," Duncan said. "A neighbor can put ingredients on the pizza like it's a plain 10-inch cheese pizza."

As the dough is pressed and the pizzas are sauced, the pizza makers hope the food will bring comfort during such an unsettling time.

"We are there for each other. We are going to get through this," Duncan said.

Organizers say while they're excited to bring people together through pizza, they also say it's a great way to support local businesses during this time.