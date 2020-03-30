Deff-initely Milwaukee: Advancing health and wellness beyond an exam room with Advocate Aurora Health’s Cristy Garcia-Thomas

WALKER’S POINT — Advocate Aurora Health is not just part of the fabric of Wisconsin, it’s one of the biggest health systems in the U.S. – with hospitals and hundreds of care sites serving millions of patients. One of the people advancing health and wellness far beyond an exam room is Cristy Garcia-Thomas.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh sits down with the company’s Chief External Affairs Officer at her headquarters in Walker’s Point. She explains the ways Advocate Aurora is trying to lessen economic and racial disparities in our community and the larger effect that has on health. And as a proud member of Milwaukee’s Hispanic population and a powerful female executive in the city, they talk about how she’s creating more opportunities for those groups. It’s important to mention, this podcast was recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.

