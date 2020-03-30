× Dollar General offers 10% discount to medical personnel, first responders, Guardsmen ‘for brave work’

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Dollar General is providing all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen with a 10% discount on qualifying purchases starting Monday, March 30, officials announced in a press release.

Individuals can present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO in the release. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30, 2020 and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

Dollar General also continues to highlight its appreciation to its employees who continue to serve customers and communities through the company’s mission of “Serving Others.” The release said the company plans to invest approximately $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March. Dollar General is also providing all employees with an ongoing 30% digital coupon discount on its private brands through May 4, 2020.

All Dollar General stores are also dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers with the goal to provide at-risk neighbors the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment. Stores are also closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for employees’ safety and wellbeing.