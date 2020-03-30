MILWAUKEE -- Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with the e-learning tip of the day, which is to create a schedule or routine. The idea is everybody benefits from being able to know what's going to come that day.
E-learning tip: Create a schedule or routine
