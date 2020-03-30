Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
E-learning tip: Create a schedule or routine

Posted 8:56 am, March 30, 2020, by , Updated at 08:57AM, March 30, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with the e-learning tip of the day, which is to create a schedule or routine. The idea is everybody benefits from being able to know what's going to come that day.

