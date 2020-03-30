Golftec Wisconsin in Mequon launches virtual lessons amid COVID-19 stay-at-home orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- With stay-at-home orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News found a Mequon company finding their way, one swing at a time.

"It was intense for the last two or three weeks," said Brendan Locke, owner of Golftec Wisconsin in Mequon.

With the usually busy bays at Golftec Wisconsin in Mequon no longer echoing from practice swings by students amid COVID-19, Owner Brendan Locke and his team of pros decided to offer lessons online, with Co-Owner Kevin Kihslinger among the teachers working with existing students and new ones taking advantage of this opportunity.

"Just trying to find a way to keep our students and our staff engaged," said Locke. "From now through the time the shutdown ends, however long that is, you are welcome to send those swings, or those questions our way, and we'll be here to help."

It’s keeping the passion for golf strong for students and staff, even from a distance.

"Text message, emails, videos," said Kihslinger. "We're producing videos on our Facebook pages, gonna to do some backyard golf lessons to send out, a drill they can do everyday."

"For them to be able to learn something through this," said Locke.

While Locke is keeping his doors open virtually, his motivation was personal.

"In 2017, I lost my wife to cancer," said Locke.

His team stepped in, helping him through the difficult time, taking over lessons and running the business so he could be with his kids.

"It's come full circle," said Locke. "This is one of those moments where I can give it back to them, and let them know that, I'm gonna take care of you guys."

The coronavirus may have changed things for the time being. However, Locke said it hasn’t changed their approach when it comes to their team.