Man shot, killed during domestic violence incident in Milwaukee, woman in custody

Posted 12:57 pm, March 30, 2020
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, March 29 near 9th and Pierce in Milwaukee.

Police say a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was found inside a residence suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The Milwaukee Fire Department did perform life-saving measures. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A 40-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Investigation indicated the incident to be domestic violence.

