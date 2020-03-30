The USNS Comfort medical ship moves up the Hudson River as it arrives on March 30, 2020 in New York as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. - A military hospital ship arrived in New York Monday as America's coronavirus epicenter prepares to fight the peak of the pandemic that has killed over 2,500 people across the US. The navy's 1,000-bed USNS Comfort entered a Manhattan pier around 10:45 am (1545 GMT). It will treat non-virus-related patients, helping to ease the burden of hospitals overwhelmed by the crisis. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort arrives in New York City
NEW YORK — A Navy hospital ship has arrived in New York City to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping New York City’s hospitals.
The USNS Comfort has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours. It’s expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19.
New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, reported Sunday that its toll had risen to 776.
