Open Record Special Edition: The (slow) wheels of justice

MILWAUKEE — Courthouses in Milwaukee County are postponing jury trials by at least 60 days to protect the public and staff from the threat of COVID-19. That doesn’t mean the wheels of justice have stopped turning entirely, though. On a normal day, thousands of people are in and out of the Milwaukee County Courthouse. But right now, nothing is normal. In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn talk with Contact 6’s Jenna Sachs about the big changes at the courthouse and what they mean for you.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio



Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record