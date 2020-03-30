× Packers sign RB Tyler Ervin for next season, GM Gutekunst says

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have re-signed running back Tyler Ervin, General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday, March 30.

Ervin, a 5’10”, 192-pound fifth-year player out of San Jose State, played in four regular-season games and both postseason contests for the Packers last season after being claimed off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 3, 2019.

He averaged 26.7 yards on six kickoff returns, including a career-long 45-yarder for Green Bay during the regular season, and 9.6 yards on 11 punt returns, according to a release.

In the postseason, Ervin returned three kickoffs for 41 yards (13.7 avg.) and one punt for 6 yards with three fair catches.

He was originally selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round (No. 119 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Ervin played in 31 regular-season games and two postseason games for the Texans from 2016 to 2018. He also played for the Jaguars in 2019.