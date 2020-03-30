20-year-old woman injured in single-vehicle crash near 33rd & Cameron

MILWAUKEE — First responders were called to N. 33rd Street and W. Cameron Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle car crash around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March. 29.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was cut off by another vehicle which caused them to spin out and strike a pole.

The driver, a 20-year-old female from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to contact please call 414-935-7360, or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.