× Police respond to subject in Milwaukee River, 20-year-old man pronounced dead

MILWAUKEE — First responders were called to a report of a subject in the Milwaukee River near N. Fratney Street and N. Commerce Street on Monday, March 30 around 5 p.m.

The body of a male who appeared to be 20-years-old was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation.