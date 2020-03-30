× Sheboygan police seek help to ID suspects in 2 recent gas station burglaries

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects in two recent burglaries of gas stations on the city’s south side.

The first burglary happened on Wednesday, March 25 — and the second on Sunday, March 29. In each case, the suspects entered the businesses through an unlocked or improperly locked door. The main target of the burglaries appears to be cigarettes and vaping equipment.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is encouraged to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. If you’d like to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward, you can contact Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 1-877-283-8436 or cufthem.com.