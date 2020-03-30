‘Those blue dots will grow:’ Voces de la Frontera works to protect south side residents from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With 663 positive cases of the coronavirus in Milwaukee County as of Monday, March 30, FOX6 News spoke with a group working to keep south side residents from being hit hard by the virus.

"COVID-19 is in all communities in Milwaukee County, and while the blue dots on the map may be more concentrated, currently, in certain parts of our community, it has already, and will continue to, affect us all," said Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management. "Those blue dots in every municipality will grow before they shrink."

Milwaukee health officials have noted the city's north side being hit particularly hard, and officials with Voces de la Frontera, a Hispanic advocacy organization, said they're taking steps to protect residents on the city's south side -- working to keep the number of infected down.

"As a community, we have to address the common fear that is affecting all working-class families," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz with Voces de la Frontera. "Did a Facebook communication that I was on to explain, answer questions that people were having about it, and it really blew up in just a hour and 45 minutes, so on our website, we created a statewide resource kit, inviting people to share what we don't know -- to share broadly."

CLICK HERE to learn more about Voces de la Frontera.

CLICK HERE to access Milwaukee County's coronavirus dashboard.