‘We need more help:’ Roundy’s holding job fairs on April 1, looking to hire additional 500 employees

MILWAUKEE –Roundy’s announced Monday, March 30 they will be holding job fairs on Wednesday, April 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the following store locations to help support the increased demand in on-line ordering:

Pick ‘n Save East Pointe, 605 E. Lyon St., Milwaukee WI

Pick ‘n Save Brookfield – Calhoun North, 2205 N. Calhoun Rd, Brookfield WI

Pick ‘n Save Waukesha – Sunset, 220 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha WI 53189

Pick ‘n Save Marketplace, N77 W14435 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls WI

Pick ‘n Save New Berlin, 15445 W. National Ave., New Berlin WI

Pick ‘n Save Pewaukee – Capitol, 1405 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI

Pick ‘n Save Mt. Pleasant South, 2820 S. Green Bay Rd., Mt. Pleasant WI

Pick ‘n Save Madison – Mineral Point, 261 Junction Rd., Madison WI

Pick ‘n Save Sun Prairie – Ironwood, 2538 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, WI

Pick ‘n Save Appleton West, 2400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton WI

Pick ‘n Save Fond Du Lac West, 760 W. Johnson Street, Fond Du Lac WI

Pick ‘n Save Green Bay South – Bellevue, 2064 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay WI

“Our online grocery shopping platform is a great convenience for our customers and more important than ever during the COVID-19 event. We’re doing everything we can to efficiently serve our customers through our Pickup and delivery offerings,” said James J. Hyland, VP of Communications & Public Affairs for Roundy’s. “However, with the recent surge in online ordering, we need more help in order to optimize our offerings.” Hyland continued, “We’re reaching out to those in the community looking for employment opportunities to attend one of our job fairs where we’ll host open interviews for anyone interested in joining the team.”

Roundy’s offers benefits to employees — including medical, dental and vision coverage, flexible spending account, life insurance, 401(k) savings plan, tuition reimbursement, vacation and time off and an employee assistance program.