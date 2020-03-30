× West Allis PD: 3 taken into custody following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

WEST ALLIS — One adult and two juveniles were taken into custody early Monday morning, March 30 following a police pursuit that began in West Allis and ended in Milwaukee.

It began around 1:20 a.m. after officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 76th and Oklahoma.

The driver fled from officers — and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit led West Allis officers into Milwaukee.

The vehicle came to a stop in the area of 37th and Galena. The occupants fled on foot.

One adult and two juveniles were taken into custody. Charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and Children’s Court in the coming days.