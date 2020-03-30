‘Why did the fish blush?’ In an effort to keep kids busy at home, we’re wanting to highlight their funny jokes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Calling all kid comedians! In an effort to keep kids busy at home, we're wanting to highlight their funny jokes. Viewers can submit their jokes on the FOX6 Facebook page and the FOX6 WakeUp team could read them on air!

Below is a list of jokes that have aired so far:

Lynn M Meidam:

What did the History book say to the Math book?

Boy, you've got a lot of problems.

Kaida Largin:

What do you call a bear without any teeth?

A gummy bear.

Mary Sadilek:

Why did the fish blush?

Cause she saw the oceans bottom.

Sarah McDade:

How do you wake up Lady Gaga?

Poke her face. Poker face

Amy Chusid:

Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Art

Art who?

R2-D2

Patrisha Kieck:

Why was the cookie sad?

Because his mom was a “wafer” so long.

Samantha Smith Alisha:

Why ain't a koala considered a bear?

Because he's not koalafied!

McKenna Donegon:

Why was the family's clothes made out of ham?

Because they were ham-me-downs!"

Candice Zweifel:

Why didn’t the toilet paper cross the road?

It got stuck in the crack!

Erica Ekstein Vinny:

What do you call a pig that does karate?

Pork chop!

Kathy Adayee:

Knock, Knock.

Who's There.

Yoohoo. Yoohoo, who?

YOOHOO BIG SUMMER BLOWOUT!"

Harper Londo:

What happens when you tickle an egg?

It cracks up!