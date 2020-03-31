72-year-old Milwaukee man dies from complications of COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office say a 72-year-old Milwaukee man died Tuesday morning, March 31 at a local hospital from complications of COVID-19. There have been a total of 24 deaths in Wisconsin.

72 year old male from Milwaukee pronounced dead this morning at a local hospital from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 31, 2020

The total positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 1,312 on Tuesday, March 31.

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin

Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19 91-year-old Robert Blackbird at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton in Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

66-year-old Lawrence Riley in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

69-year-old Lenard Wells in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21

54-year-old Roderick Crape in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23

Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25

Death reported by health officials on March 25 60-year-old Ralph Davis in Milwaukee County (MPS employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25

Death reported by medical examiner on March 25 57-year-old Sheila Staten in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 79-year-old Callie Roundtree in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 65-year-old Carolyn Johnson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 69-year-old Tommie Lee Loving in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (at VA Hospital): Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 Patient/age unknown in Iron County: Death reported on March 26

Death reported on March 26 82-year-old Gail Kutz at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

87-year-old Kenneth Going at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27

Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27 55-year-old Nola Boyd in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27 Patient/age unknown in Waupaca County: Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28

Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28 71-year-old Robert Jackson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 29

Death reported by medical examiner on March 29 Patient in 50s in Washington County (Waukesha County employee): Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29

Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29 Man/age unknown in Fond du Lac County: Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30

DHS officials shared the following message regarding the pandemic on their website: