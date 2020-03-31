‘Always lock your vehicle:’ Bayside police recover unoccupied stolen vehicle

BAYSIDE — Bayside police on Monday night, March 30 recovered an unoccupied stolen vehicle on W. Fairy Chasm Road. Now, police are reminding residents to always lock their vehicle and to never leave items of value in view.

Police say four suspects, later seen on a Ring doorbell, entered multiple unlocked vehicles on W. Fairy Chasm Road — working their way onto N. Broadmoor Road.

Officials say the suspects stole a vehicle and fled the area. The keys were left in the unlocked vehicle.

“Theft of items from a vehicle and theft of a vehicle is a crime of opportunity. Reduce the chances that a criminal will want to break into your vehicle by taking some basic steps: Park in a garage if you can. Always lock your vehicle. Never leave items of value in view. Never leave your keys in your car,” said Bayside police.

If you see any suspicious activity, you are urged to contact the Bayside Police Department at 414-351-9900.