‘DOC must release them:’ Rally held at Milwaukee detention facility; 2 staffers positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Protesters hosted a social distancing rally Tuesday, March 31 outside the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility, demanding the release of everyone held there.

Two Wisconsin Department of Corrections staff members at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order includes an exception for people seeking emergency relief for loved ones, and the protesters said they believe their demonstrations fit within this exception.

As of Tuesday, there were five positive cases of COVID-19 among staff members at three DOC facilities. A breakdown of cases is below:

Wi​sconsin ​​Department o​​​​f Corrections ​​Confirmed​ ​Cases ​(Updated 3/30/2020)

​Adult Institutions

​Staff Confirmed​​

​Persons in our Care Confirmed

​Columbia Correctional Institution

​2

​​0

​Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility

2 0​ ​Waupun Correctional Institution

​1

​0

​Adult Institutions Total ​ ​ 5 ​ 0​ ​Community Corrections Staff Confirmed​

​Community Corrections​ Region 3, Milwaukee

​3 ​​ ​Community Corrections Total​

​3

A similar protest was held at the MSDF facility Friday, March 27. Organizers issued a statement ahead of that protest reading, in part:

“Most people held at MSDF stay for a few days to a week, so they will be coming back out soon. As of Friday March 20, the DOC reported the population to be 964 people. They are held in close quarters where social distancing is impossible. MSDF will act as an incubator, spreading COVID-19 among its population, and then sending them back home with the disease. The DOC must release them before that happens.”