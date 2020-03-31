LIVE: Milwaukee Election Commission provides an update on the upcoming election
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Festa Italiana 2020 will be canceled, set to return ‘bigger and better’ in 2021

Posted 12:21 pm, March 31, 2020, by

Final day of Festa Italiana 2018

MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana 2020 will be canceled.

A news release sent out on Tuesday, March 31 indicates planning and preparations were in order to proceed with this years festival. However, due to the coronavirus, “the Italian Community Center Board of Directors have deemed it the responsible course of action to take in canceling this year’s festival.”

The news release goes on to say, “The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, vendors, members and certainly our attendees are our highest priority to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

The operators of Festa Italiana say they plan to bring the fest back bigger and better than ever in 2021.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.