× Gov. Evers reports receipt of 2nd phase of PPE from national stockpile; ‘doing everything we can to get more’

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, March 31 announced Wisconsin received its second phase of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), with supplies being delivered to health care workers, emergency medical services and medical facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and clinics across Wisconsin.

“We are doing everything we can to get more protective equipment as fast as we can to our health care workers and those on the front lines to protect them from COVID-19,” said Gov. Evers in a news release. “We want to make sure our health care workers can continue doing their good work and taking care of our neighbors in communities across our state, and we are working to get these supplies to the folks who need them the most as quickly as possible.”

The second phase included the following:

51,880 N95 respirators

130,840 face/surgical masks

23,400 face shields

20,226 surgical gowns

96 coveralls

79,000 pairs of gloves

The first phase included the following:

52,800 N95 respirators

130,000 face/surgical masks

24,768 face shields

20,286 surgical gowns

96 coveralls

61,750 pairs of gloves

The release noted the SNS supply shipments do not include supplies the governor has requested from FEMA for non-medical personnel or supplies being aggressively pursued through procurement, donations or the governor’s buyback program.