Kenosha officials: Beware of scams related to the coronavirus pandemic

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is warning people on Tuesday, March 31 to beware of scams related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently the FBI issued an alert that phone calls, texts or emails asking for personal or financial information to get the $1,200 federal payment check that was included in last week’s stimulus bill are not legitimate. People can report this fraud by filing a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The FBI has also set up a website dedicated to information about COVID-19 fraud that includes instructions on what to look for and where to report it.