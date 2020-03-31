× Lake Geneva man taken into custody for OWI, drug paraphernalia and loaded gun found in vehicle

RACINE — A 19-year-old Lake Geneva man was taken into custody late Monday night, March 30 for OWI, 1st offense. During a search of his vehicle police also found drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun.

According to officials, around 11:20 p.m. the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fish Hatchery Road near Clarance Street in the Town of Burlington for reports of a suspicious person.

The caller stated that a man was on their porch then walked into their back yard. The caller also said that the man advised her he was looking for someone in the area.

Responding deputies observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspicious man and made contact with the occupants. The operator was identified as a 19-year-old man from Lake Geneva.

The driver said that he was looking for his friend’s residence to pick up his PlayStation gaming system. While speaking with deputies they observed signs of impairment.

The driver failed standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating while impaired 1st offense. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle deputies located drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on the following charges, with a total bond of $8,250.00.

Operating While Impaired 1 st Offense

Offense Armed While Impaired

Disorderly Conduct

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Felony Bail Jumping

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Operating with a Suspended Driver’s License