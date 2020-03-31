‘Link the landscape to people:’ A look at the beautiful scenery at Mequon Nature Preserve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Getting outside for a walk is much more common these days, but if want to walk and see beautiful scenery, then this may be for you. Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Mequon Nature Preserve -- where being outdoors is what they're known for.

About Mequon Nature Preserve (website)

We’re here to educate and enlighten! We link the landscape to people, giving children and adults an awareness and appreciation of the natural environment through hands-on experiences and free exploration.

We’re unique by nature! With almost a square mile, and over 400 acres of land,our geography includes emerging forests,natural wetlands and a restored prairie. Through our mission of being the guiding example of restoration, we’re returning this urban / suburban area to pre-settlement conditions, and establishingan environmental conservancy and natural habitat that inspires exploration and cultivates stewardships.

