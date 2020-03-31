× Mitchell Airport parking employee who works in baggage claim tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport baggage claim employee tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday, March 31.

In a news release, airport officials said the Interflight Parking employee works in the ground transportation booth located on the Baggage claim roadway.

The individual was last at MKE on Thursday, March 26, and worked third shift.

Airport officials noted steps taken to restrict access to those areas where the individual worked and to sanitize those areas. In the release, officials said while this individual’s work location is a single standalone site, they increased routine cleaning services, including performing additional sanitizing measures at night, and were continuing daily high-touch cleaning efforts to help protect the health and safety of every person that visits or works at the airport.