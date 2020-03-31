× NASCAR’s Joey Logano sets up $1M coronavirus recovery fund

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR star Joey Logano has established a $1 Million COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The fund is from the Joey Logano Foundation in partnership with Elevation Church.

The money will be used to address a variety of needs, including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution, and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area and communities across the United States.