No Polish Fest this June due to COVID-19 concerns, alternative dates being discussed

Posted 1:31 pm, March 31, 2020, by , Updated at 01:35PM, March 31, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Polish Fest 2020 will not take place during its originally-scheduled June 12-14 dates, the organization said; the organization was informed by Milwaukee World Festival/Summerfest on Tuesday, March.

Due to health concerns and the inability to perform key preparation for the event in time due to the “stay at home” directive, the festival grounds will not be available to open in time, a representative with Polish Fest said.

Alternative dates for the summer festival are being explored. Festa Italiana canceled its 2020 dates earlier Tuesday, eying a return in 2021.

