Open Record Special Edition: Nurses get brutally honest

MILWAUKEE — It’s a pandemic many say is going to get worse before it gets better and at the front lines of the coronavirus: Health care workers. More than a dozen local health care workers sent emails and social media messages to FOX6; A few agreed to do recorded phone interviews on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the press.

In this special edition of Open Record, nurses in southeast Wisconsin talk to FOX6 about the battle against COVID-19 and were brutally honest with FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire. They warned of supply challenges and mental health minefields as they navigate this pandemic. Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

