Police: 2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Kenosha man

KENOSHA — Two men have been arrested for the fatal shooting of Malik Boyd, Kenosha police announced Tuesday, March 31.

Boyd, a 23-year-old resident of Gurnee, Illinois, was killed Feb. 29 near 30th Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

The two suspects — ages 37 and 27 — are being held in custody, each on a $1 million cash bond. Each suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. One of the men faces an additional charge of obstructing an officer.

