White House projects 100K-240K US coronavirus deaths

WASHINGTON — The White House is projecting that between 100,000 to 240,000 people in the U.S. will die from the coronavirus pandemic if social distancing measures continue to be followed.

The projections were presented during a White House briefing Tuesday. They suggest that, if no social distancing measures had been put in place across the country, between 1.5 million to 2.2 million people would have died.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is helping to lead the U.S. effort, says, “As sobering a number as that is, we should be prepared for it.” But he says he hopes it won’t soar so high.

