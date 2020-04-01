× 4 members of Madison Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19

MADISON — The Madison Fire Department confirmed for WMTV four people in the department tested positive for COVID-19.

MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster told NBC15 News they have not determined if the individuals were infected while on the job or at another time. She pointed out that the four cases were out of an entire staff of more than 400.

She did not say how long ago they tested positive.

More than 220 people in Dane County tested positive for COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, according to the COVID-19 dashboard provided by Public Health Madison & Dane County.