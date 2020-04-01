Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Doctor and son in viral photo lose home in tornado

Posted 10:23 am, April 1, 2020, by

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just days after a photo of a doctor visiting his son after being on duty fighting the coronavirus went viral, the family lost their home in a tornado, according to FOX35.

Jared Burks work at a local Arkansas hospital and due to high risk of potential COVID-19 exposure, he is living apart from his family.

His wife, Alyssa, posted the touching photo of Jared and their son Zeke ‘touching’ hands through a glass door. She says she and 1-year-old Zeke are currently living with her parents while Jared lives at their home which is one-hour away.

Doctor shares heartwarming moment with son. ( Alyssa Burks – Facebook )

On Saturday, she shared the news on her Facebook page that a tornado tore through their home in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Jared was inside at the time.

“We are all safe. Our house is gone. Jared was inside, but he survived by the grace of God. Zeke and I were at my mom’s house. Please pray for us as we begin to pick up the pieces.”

According to KAIT, the National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-3.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.