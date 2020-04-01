Doctor and son in viral photo lose home in tornado

Just days after a photo of a doctor visiting his son after being on duty fighting the coronavirus went viral, the family lost their home in a tornado, according to FOX35.

Jared Burks work at a local Arkansas hospital and due to high risk of potential COVID-19 exposure, he is living apart from his family.

His wife, Alyssa, posted the touching photo of Jared and their son Zeke ‘touching’ hands through a glass door. She says she and 1-year-old Zeke are currently living with her parents while Jared lives at their home which is one-hour away.

On Saturday, she shared the news on her Facebook page that a tornado tore through their home in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Jared was inside at the time.

“We are all safe. Our house is gone. Jared was inside, but he survived by the grace of God. Zeke and I were at my mom’s house. Please pray for us as we begin to pick up the pieces.”

According to KAIT, the National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-3.