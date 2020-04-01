× Health officials report COVID-19 outbreak at Sheboygan nursing facility; 1 dead

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Officials with the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health on Wednesday, April 1 reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Health officials said on Tuesday, March 31, they were notified that an employee and resident tested positive.

On Wednesday, April 1, they received notification that two other residents were positive for COVID-19, and one died.

The patients who tested positive were placed in isolation and were being closely monitored, health officials said. Health officials said contact investigations were underway, and they were following up with people who had close contact with these patients, monitoring them for symptoms. They said Sunny Ridge staff showing symptoms would be isolated at home.

Meanwhile, the health department partnered with Sunny Ridge to implement CDC guidelines and best practices for infection control standards.

“Many processes to limit exposure to the virus” were implemented at Sunny Ridge, health officials said.

