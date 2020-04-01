Math teacher brings over whiteboard to help student through glass door

MADISON, S.D. – Even during a pandemic, some teachers are showing that they’re still willing to go above and beyond for their students, according to FOX13.

Josh Anderson said his 6th-grade daughter emailed her math teacher for some help when she had difficulty with one of the assignments.

But instead of working the problem through with her virtually, math teacher Chris Waba went one step further: he brought over a whiteboard to the family’s South Dakota home.

In keeping with social distancing guidance, Waba then instructed his student one-on-one — through the glass door.

My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch. @Chriswaba9 , our neighbor, MMS teacher & MHS Wrestling Coach. #KidsFirst @MadisonMSNews @MarkOsports @dakotasportsnow @dakotanews_now @stwalter20 pic.twitter.com/aniqt2goPB — Josh Anderson (@DakSt8Football) March 27, 2020

“He came over and worked through the problem with her on our front porch,” Anderson said.

It wasn’t a long trip for Waba — Anderson says he happens to be their neighbor.