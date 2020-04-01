× Milwaukee police: 79-year-old man shot, wounded near Palmer and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — A 79-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in an incident that happened near Palmer and Chambers on Wednesday afternoon, April 1.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. The 79-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are seeking an unknown suspect.

If anyone has any information, please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.