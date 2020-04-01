Packers to launch ‘Legacy’ documentary series online, fans invited to virtual watch parties

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Thursday, April 2 will launch “Legacy: 100 Seasons of the Green Bay Packers”, presented by Associated Bank, on packers.com and on the team’s mobile app, with a new episode about each decade set to premiere online each week for the next 10 weeks.

Legacy is a 10-part documentary series celebrating a century of the Packers, with every decade represented by an individual film between one and two hours in length. The first film, 1919-1929, will be available Thursday, April 2, starting at 7 p.m. CDT at packers.com/legacy.

Each of the 10 episodes will premiere on packers.com/legacy, as well as on the Packers’ official Facebook and YouTube accounts, at 7 p.m. CDT on Thursday nights for the next 10 weeks. With the NFL Draft beginning April 23, Decade 4 will premiere on Wednesday, April 22. Fans are invited to attend the virtual viewing party each week and to join in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #PackersLegacy.

Fans watching the documentary also are encouraged to take part in weekly history quizzes, with one lucky winner each week receiving a box set of Legacy on Blu-ray. The quizzes will be available at packers.com/legacy.

Narrated by sports announcer and Packers TV Network broadcaster Kevin Harlan, Legacy features never-before-seen footage and brand-new interviews with current and former players, coaches, staff and community members. It tells the story of the Packers from the very beginning through the team’s centennial season.

The documentary was launched in February on the Packers’ free connected TV app, available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Viewers can find the app by entering “Packers” into the search function on their devices. The series is also available for purchase on Blu-ray disc box set from the Packers Pro Shop at packersproshop.com/legacy blu-ray.

To learn more about how to set up the Packers’ connected TV app on a streaming device, fans can visit packers.com/ctv.