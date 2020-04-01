MILWAUKEE -- It's April Fools' Day -- and instead of pulling pranks Brian Kramp decided to call up illusionist David Seebach to perform some magic.
Perform some magic on April Fools’ Day instead of pulling pranks
-
Pennsylvania coughing ‘prank’ suspect arrested, charged after $35K in groceries tossed
-
Blake Shelton, Michael Bublé, Dan+Shay postpone Fiserv Forum tour dates
-
‘Skull Breaker Challenge’ leaves Arkansas teen with concussion
-
Carlos Santana, Zac Brown Band, Pentatonix cancel concerts
-
Man accused of licking Walmart items in coronavirus prank charged with making terrorist threats
-
-
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee employee tested positive for COVID-19
-
‘Food and beer to go:’ Lakefront Brewery brings back fish fry as an online-ordered grab-n-go
-
Harlem Globetrotters bringing ‘Pushing the Limits’ to Milwaukee New Year’s Eve
-
Wisconsin DWD program designed to help small businesses avoid layoffs
-
Disneyland brings back discounted tickets, expands deal to ‘kids everywhere’
-
-
JetBlue celebrates 20 years in the air with $20 1-way fares
-
5 hikers rescued on their way back from ‘Into the Wild’ bus in Alaska
-
Prepare to have your mind blown: Jeff and Chad from ‘Two Brothers One Mind’ try their tricks