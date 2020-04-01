Questions swirl as Wisconsin marches toward scheduled April election: ‘We are up to this task:’

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers will use the National Guard to work inside polling places given the shortage of poll workers statewide.

“I think we are up to this task,” said State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

Wisconsin is the only state in the country going through with an April election as planned. Gov. Evers argues that, unlike other states, there are actual seats up for re-election in the badger state. He’s pushed for the public to use absentee ballots, but people will still be able to vote in person.

It was announced on April 1 that the National Guard will be used to fill the poll worker shortage, something that state GOP leaders agree with.

“I support the idea of using them in limited circumstances where potentially there are no poll workers or there’s a really short supply,” said State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Vos announced that he and his wife will be volunteering as poll workers on election day.

“I feel safe being there because of the safeguards being put in place by local governments and the Wisconsin elections commission,” Vos said. “If you’re bored at home and sick of watching Netflix, volunteer to go and help at the polls.”

However, some Democrats disagree. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders encourages Wisconsin to delay its election and, instead, extend early voting. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the election should not include in-person voting as health officials encourage social distancing.

“It doesn’t make sense for us to put people in harm’s way by asking them to go and stand in line,” Barrett said.

When it comes to absentee ballots, GOP leaders said they would rather have those ballots counted as long as they are cast within a certain time frame.

“I’m comfortable with people who cast their ballots by Tuesday (April 7) having their ballots counted,” said Vos.

A Marquette University poll Wednesday, April 7 showed that 51% of the public prefers the election be moved to another date, while 44% think it should stay as is.