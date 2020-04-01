‘We have questions:’ Long-term care facilities don’t have to release information on COVID-19 cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As health officials work to stop the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, it might be more difficult than you'd think to find out if your loved one is in an infected facility.

FOX6 News on Wednesday, April 1 obtained a letter from Edenbrook Lakeside in which officials shared that someone tested positive for the coronavirus, but not everyone is so forthcoming, and FOX6 News found they don't have to be.

Located on Milwaukee's east side, Edenbrook Lakeside houses some of the most vulnerable, including Louvelle Gamble, who tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have questions, but we don't have answers yet," said Mickey Wilson, Gamble's sister.

Wilson said Wednesday she received a letter a week ago, saying there was an individual at the facility diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We've been calling to check on him and things like that," said Wilson. "No one is answering the phones."

FOX6 News reached out to Edenbrook Lakeside Wednesday but did not hear back.

So how is the release of information about COVID-19 handled at other Milwaukee County facilities? Officials at Alexian Village said in a statement: "We will not be releasing data on the number of residents who are being tested or treated for COVID-19."

FOX6 News requested similar information from Milwaukee health officials, and were told it could take some time to respond.

Even officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said they were unable to release a list of facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases, saying it's up to officials at each facility or the county to release that, if at all.

"We want to protect people and give them a sense of comfort that we're not trying to hide anything," said Kirsten Johnson, Washington Ozaukee health officer.

Johnson got out in front of the four deaths at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton, and said beginning Thursday, April 2, they'd be making even more information on outbreaks available to the public through an online database at not only long-term care facilities, but other gathering places.

"We're trying to share information to protect them," said Johnson. "I think the best way to build trust is to be honest."

Back in Milwaukee, while Gamble's family has received some information, they said they're eager to learn more.

"I hope they handle it the right now by getting information out and letting family members know what steps to take," said Wilson.