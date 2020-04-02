80-year-old Milwaukee woman dies from complications of COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says an 80-year-old woman from Milwaukee was pronounced dead at a local hospital Thursday morning, April 2 from complications of COVID-19.

The total positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 1,679 on Thursday, April 2.

80 year old female from Milwaukee pronounced dead this morning at a local hospital from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) April 2, 2020

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin

Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19 91-year-old Robert Blackbird at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton in Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

66-year-old Lawrence Riley in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

69-year-old Lenard Wells in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21

54-year-old Roderick Crape in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23

Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25

Death reported by health officials on March 25 60-year-old Ralph Davis in Milwaukee County (MPS employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25

Death reported by medical examiner on March 25 57-year-old Sheila Staten in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 79-year-old Callie Roundtree in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 65-year-old Carolyn Johnson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 69-year-old Tommie Lee Loving in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (at VA Hospital): Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 Patient/age unknown in Iron County: Death reported on March 26

Death reported on March 26 82-year-old Gail Kutz at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

87-year-old Kenneth Going at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27

Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27 55-year-old Nola Boyd in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27 Patient/age unknown in Waupaca County: Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28

Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28 71-year-old Robert Jackson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 29

Death reported by medical examiner on March 29 Patient in 50s in Washington County (Waukesha County employee): Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29

Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29 Man/age unknown in Fond du Lac County: Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30 72-year-old man in Milwaukee in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 85-year-old woman from Pewaukee who died in Milwaukee County (counted among deaths in Waukesha County) : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials on March 31

Death reported by health officials on March 31 49-year-old man in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 73-year-old woman in Oak Creek/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 89-year-old man in South Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 78-year-old woman in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

Death reported by medical examiner April 1 Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by health officials April 1

Death reported by health officials April 1 Patient/age unknown in Sheboygan County (Resident of Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center): Death reported by health officials April 1

Death reported by health officials April 1 Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by DHS officials on April 1

Death reported by DHS officials on April 1 73-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner April 1

DHS officials shared the following message regarding the pandemic on their website:

You are safer at home. Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it’s important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing. Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19. Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact. We all need to work together to flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19. If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211, Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or Call 211.

Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first. If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.



Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521 If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069



